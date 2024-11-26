RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

November 26, 2024  15:53
The President addressed both houses of Parl today
Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

 "Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge told PTI. 

 Senior party leader Digvijay Singh read out the Preamble of the Constitution and questioned if it is being implemented in letter and spirit. "Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed," he said. -- PTI
