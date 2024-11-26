RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Omar, father in Madina

November 26, 2024  16:01
image
So, the Abdullahs and some J-K MLAs have landed in the holy city of Madina. We had asked you earlier where J-K's first family was headed. Let MLA Tanvir Sadiq who is accompanying them answer that for you: He writes on X: 

"Alhamdulillah, we have arrived in the blessed city of Madina. Prayed at Masjid-e-Nabawi, seeking guidance, mercy, and peace for all. With Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahab, Omar Abdullah Sahab, Nasir Sogami Sb, Javed Dar Sb, Mushtaq Guru Sb, and others. May Allah accept our prayers."
