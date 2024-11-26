Nifty, Sensex continue bullish trend but...





The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,343.30 points with a gain of 121.40 points or 0.5 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index also rose by 0.38 per cent, gaining 305 points to open at 80,415.47 points.





Experts noted that selling pressure still lingers in the market, as the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) buying seen yesterday was attributed to MSCI rebalancing, which included a higher weightage for HDFC Bank. According to NSE data, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 9,947 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,907 crore. -- ANI

The Indian stock markets continued their bullish trend on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive session of strong buying sentiment.