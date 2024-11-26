RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nifty, Sensex continue bullish trend but...

November 26, 2024  09:48
image
The Indian stock markets continued their bullish trend on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive session of strong buying sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,343.30 points with a gain of 121.40 points or 0.5 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index also rose by 0.38 per cent, gaining 305 points to open at 80,415.47 points.

Experts noted that selling pressure still lingers in the market, as the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) buying seen yesterday was attributed to MSCI rebalancing, which included a higher weightage for HDFC Bank. According to NSE data, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 9,947 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,907 crore. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency'
LIVE! Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency'

Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies
Special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies

Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasizing the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery.

Clashes at Udaipur Palace over royal family feud
Clashes at Udaipur Palace over royal family feud

The situation outside the palace was tense with a heavy deployment of police to prevent any untoward incident. Stones were reportedly pelted from inside the palace.

IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad

The Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach, carefully balancing retention and acquisition.

'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'
'Married 20 Yrs. No Sex. File Divorce?'

It's always better to talk things through and come to a mutual agreement than to go behind someone's back to get what you want, advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances