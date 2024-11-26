Mild 'tremors' felt in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Mild 'tremors' were felt in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, causing panic among local residents who rushed out of their homes, said a government official.





There were no reports of casualties or damage to property in any part of the taluka located on Mumbai's outskirts.





The tremors, which lasted just for a few seconds, were felt across various parts of the taluka, Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe said. Speaking to PTI, he said the tremors, although noticeable, were not of a serious magnitude.





Sakib Kharbe, the Disaster Management Officer (DMO) of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), said residents of Shanti Nagar reported experiencing mild tremors.





Anita Jawanjal, an official with the District Disaster Management Cell, stated reports from both the Bhiwandi tehsildar and the DMO were being compiled and they will be sent to the National Centre for Seismology for further analysis. -- PTI