Mahindra's EVs, XEV 9e and BE 6e, are here!

November 26, 2024  20:53
Mahindra on Tuesday unveiled its much-awaited electric vehicles XEV 9e and BE 6e at the MRV Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, reports Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com from the venue.  

The auto major also revealed the pricing for the two models. 

The BE 6e Pack One variant will start at Rs 18.90 lakh, and deliveries will begin from March 2025. 

The XEV 9e Pack One will start at a price of Rs 23.59 lakh. 

Both the models are expected to have segment-first features, and you will read all about them soon on Rediff.com

Click here to see the jaw-dropping BE 6e .

Caption: Rahul Khanna along with (from left) Veejay Nakhra, R Velusamy, Rajesh Jerujiker, Anish Shah and Designer Pratap Bose
