Maharashtra CM decision tonight or tomorrow

November 26, 2024  15:20
Amid suspense over who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has said there will be clarity on the issue by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. 

 The Shiv Sena spokesperson said the decision on the chief minister will be taken by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar after holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top leaders of BJP. 

 "The three leaders (Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar) will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision. This (the decision) will be communicated (to the media) by these leaders either by tonight or Wednesday morning," Shirsat told reporters. 

 Earlier in the day, Shirsat said since the assembly elections were contested under Shinde's leadership, there is a general feeling among the people that he should continue as the chief minister. Shirsat, however, added that he was not aware of the stand of top BJP leaders regarding the chief minister's post.

 The conundrum over whether Shinde will continue at the helm or whether Devendra Fadnavis, who steered the BJP to stupendous victory, will replace him remains unsolved even three days after the Mahayuti romped home to retain power. The BJP won 132 seats in the recently-held assembly polls for the 288-member House, followed by Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. 

 With the term of the outgoing Maharashtra assembly ending on November 26, Shinde met Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation. The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in.  -- PTI
