Kejriwal to attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony

November 26, 2024  21:57
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren in New Delhi on Tuesday and said he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in the state.

Soren, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, said that he has urged them to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government.

Kejriwal congratulated Soren and his wife for fighting and winning a 'fabulous' election in Jharkhand.

"The way he struggled and contested the elections, being jailed and then coming back before the elections is highly inspiring for all of us," he said.

Kejriwal too was in jail for over five months in connection with an excise policy case and was released in September, just a few months ahead of Delhi assembly polls due in February, 2025.

"All of us will attend his oath ceremony day after tomorrow. I will pray to the almighty for auspicious five years for him and that he continues the Vikas Yatra of Jharkhand like he did earlier," Kejriwal said after the meeting at his residence in New Delhi.

Soren said that he also met his friends from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties and invited them for the oath ceremony.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were also present during the visit by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and his wife.   -- PTI
