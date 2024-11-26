RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


International Emmys 2024: 'The Night Manager' loses best drama series award to...

November 26, 2024  09:43
image
The Indian version of "The Night Manager", fronted by Aditya Roy Kapur, couldn't register a win at the 2024 International Emmy Awards where it was bested by French show "Les Gouttes de Dieu" (Drops of God) in the best drama series category.

 Also starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, "The Night Manager" was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced on September 19 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. 

 The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both the John le Carre's novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

 The award ceremony, held on Monday night in New York, was hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special "Landing". The International Emmy Awards shared the name of the winner in the best drama category on its official X page. -- PTI

Haven't watched it yet? Read the review before you do.
