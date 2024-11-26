Independence will be jeopardised if parties place creed above country: Dhankar





Addressing an event to kick-start yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, he also cautioned that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions. It is time to restore the "sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively," Dhankhar said.





Noting that the Constitution ingeniously established democracy's three pillars -- Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, each with a defined role -- Dhankhar said, "Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness, adhering to their jurisdictional areas." -- PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that "our independence will be put into jeopardy" a second time if parties placed creed above country.