RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt announces Rs 1,435 cr PAN 2.0 Project

November 26, 2024  00:59
image
The government on Monday announced the Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 Project to make the permanent account number a 'common business identifier' for all digital systems of government agencies. 

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department with a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. 

The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services and is aimed at ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality. 

Single source of truth and data consistency; eco-friendly processes and cost optimization; and security and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility, are the other benefits of the project. 

"The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies," an official release said. 

PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. 

"This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service," the release said. 

Currently, about 78 crore PANs have been issued, of which 98 percent are to individuals. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia
India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia

Bishan Bedi-led India held the previous record when they thrashed Australia by 222 runs in the Melbourne Test in December 1977.

IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; big names miss out
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; big names miss out

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fetched a winning bid of Rs 10.75 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a largely predictable second day of the mega auction, in Jeddah on Monday.

LIVE! Consulted doctors: Sidhu on wife's cancer diet
LIVE! Consulted doctors: Sidhu on wife's cancer diet

Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM

The race for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post has intensified following the Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the state assembly polls. The Shiv Sena has backed Eknath Shinde for the top job, citing the Bihar model, while the...

State can interfere with religious practices if...: SC
State can interfere with religious practices if...: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the secular nature of the state does not prevent it from interfering with religious practices and attitudes when they impede development and the right to equality in the larger public interest....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances