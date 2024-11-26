RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency'

November 26, 2024  10:41
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India with his family due to "personal emergency" and is unlikely to be present during the the two-day pink ball warm-up game in Canberra starting November 30. Gambhir, however, is slated to directly link up with the squad in Adelaide before the 'Pink Ball Test' starting December 6. 

 It is understood that Gambhir has sought permission from BCCI brass with regards to his return. "He left with his family on early Tuesday morning for India. It is an unavoidable personal emergency. He will be back in Adelaide before the start of the second Test match," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. 

 The Indian team will leave for Canberra on Wednesday, November 27 where the entire team is expected to attend an official reception thrown in their honour by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two-day Pink ball match will give the Indian team a chance to get some game time under its belt. -- PTI
