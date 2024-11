Amid suspense over the Mahayuti's choice for the next chief minister of Maharashtra, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has claimed that the Maratha community wants him to continue in the top post.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Ajit Pawar arrive at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The Mahayuti alliance consisting BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections.