Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia dies at 80





He had returned from the US, where he was undergoing treatment, about a month back. His mortal remains will be kept at Ruia House from 1 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday.





The funeral procession will leave from Ruia House at 4 pm towards the Hindu Worli Crematorium.





Shashi, a first-generation entrepreneur industrialist, started his career in 1965 under the guidance of his father Nand Kishore Ruia. He, along with his brother Ravi, laid the foundation of Essar in 1969 by constructing an outer breakwater at Chennai Port.





The group expanded into various sectors, including steel, oil refining, exploration and production, telecom, power, and construction. He is survived by his wife Manju and two sons Prashant and Anshuman. PTI

