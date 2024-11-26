RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia dies at 80

November 26, 2024  09:35
image
Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia has died after a prolonged illness. He was 80. Ruia, who co-founded metals-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravi, died in Mumbai around 23.55 hrs on November 25, family sources said. 

 He had returned from the US, where he was undergoing treatment, about a month back. His mortal remains will be kept at Ruia House from 1 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday. 

 The funeral procession will leave from Ruia House at 4 pm towards the Hindu Worli Crematorium. 

 Shashi, a first-generation entrepreneur industrialist, started his career in 1965 under the guidance of his father Nand Kishore Ruia. He, along with his brother Ravi, laid the foundation of Essar in 1969 by constructing an outer breakwater at Chennai Port. 

The group expanded into various sectors, including steel, oil refining, exploration and production, telecom, power, and construction. He is survived by his wife Manju and two sons Prashant and Anshuman. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised
LIVE! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised

'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'

'For politicians, winning the next election has become more important than economic stability of the country and broader national interest.'

Polls over, controversial cop back as Maha DGP
Polls over, controversial cop back as Maha DGP

The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls. Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive...

IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad

MI staged a coup on Day 1, by winning the bid for Trent Boult, bringing him back into the fold.

Protests in Bangladesh over arrest of Hindu leader
Protests in Bangladesh over arrest of Hindu leader

Das was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Karim said, without giving details of the charges for which he was arrested.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances