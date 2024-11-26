RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM

November 26, 2024  11:42
image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tenders his resignation as CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are also present. Mahayuti alliance consisting BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections.  

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in. Shinde visited the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends today. 

Despite the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine's leaders so far on who should be the next CM.
