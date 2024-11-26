'Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra CM'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan here and tendered his resignation following the results of the assembly elections.





The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in, as suspense continues over who would be the ruling Mahayuti coalition's choice for the post following its landslide victory.

Shinde was accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as he visited the Raj Bhavan.





The term of the outgoing Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26.