'Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra CM'

November 26, 2024  13:14
On Maharashtra's CM face, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The CM will be decided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar cannot make decisions for their parties on their own. These two parties are slaves of Amit Shah and PM Modi and are sub-companies of the BJP. Currently, the BJP has a majority. They can break Eknath Shinde's and Ajit Pawar's parties for the majority. According to me, Devendra Fadnavis will be the next CM."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan here and tendered his resignation following the results of the assembly elections.

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in, as suspense continues over who would be the ruling Mahayuti coalition's choice for the post following its landslide victory.
Shinde was accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as he visited the Raj Bhavan. 

The term of the outgoing Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26.

