Delhi's AQI plunges to 'very poor'





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.





The CPCB data also showed that 17 of the national capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category. An AQI of 400 or higher -- classified as 'severe' -- poses significant health risks to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions. -- PTI

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'very poor', with a thick layer of haze blanketing the national capital, early on Tuesday. At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 392, compared to a reading of 281 at 9 am on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.