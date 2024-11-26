RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Controversial top cop reinstated as Maha DGP

November 26, 2024  08:22
The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls, an order issued by the state home department on Monday evening said.
          
Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the state's top police officer earlier after Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive ahead of the elections.
          
The Congress had demanded that she should be shunted out.
         
Verma, a senior Indian Police Service officer, was to hold the top post till the election process was over, while Shukla was sent on compulsory leave for the same duration.
         
With the completion of the electoral process and announcement of election results, the Model Code of Conduct ceased to be in force on Monday, the home department order said. 
          
Consequently, the government has ended Shukla's period of forced leave and she has been asked to resume her role as DGP, it said. 

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition retained power with a thumping majority in the assembly elections. -- PTI
