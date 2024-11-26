RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Consulted doctors on it: Sidhu on wife's cancer diet

November 26, 2024  00:34
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu/File image
After oncologists questioned his claim that a strict diet helped his wife defeat stage 4 cancer, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday clarified that the diet plan was implemented in consultation with doctors and should be considered "facilitation in the treatment". 

During a press conference in Amritsar on November 21, Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasising the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery. 

However, oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai warned that cancer patients should not delay or stop their treatment by following unproven remedies. 

In a video message posted on X on Monday, Sidhu said, "I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process." 

The former Punjab Congress chief also shared the diet plan and wrote, "My wife's cancer journey involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, positivity and determination to fight cancer which was facilitated by a strict diet plan inspired by Indian Ayurveda, the Nobel Prize winning research of Yoshinori Ohsumi for discoveries of the mechanisms autophagy and observation of eminent doctors worldwide." 

The diet chart included lemon water, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, juice made from beetroot, carrot, and amla, among other items. 

She also consumed neem leaves, but sugar, dairy products and wheat were removed from her diet, he said. 

Sidhu also mentioned that his wife was given water with a pH level of seven. 

Sidhu quoted an old saying -- jaisa ann, waisa mann, waisa tann (as is the food, so is the mind and body), and added, "Consider this diet chart as facilitation in the treatment." 

"My mother used to say 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is my family). We want to share the benefits we receive with everyone," he said. -- PTI
