Constitution is the result of penance, sacrifice: Speaker

November 26, 2024  11:28
At the Constitution Day celebration event at Samvidhan Sadan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says: "I congratulate crores of Indians celebrating Constitution Day today. 75 years ago, on this day, our Constitution was codified. Under the leadership of the President, the entire country is together expressing gratitude towards the Constitution today. 

"Today, crores of countrymen will take a pledge to take the country forward by reciting the Preamble of the Constitution. With the inspiration of PM Modi, in the year 2015, we took the historic decision to celebrate 26th November as Constitution Day. 

"Our Constitution is the result of years of penance, sacrifice, ingenuity, strength and ability of our people. In this central hall, after about 3 years of hard work, they made a Constitution binding the geographical and social diversities of the country into one thread."
