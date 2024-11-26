BJP will not announce Maharashtra CM till...





The indications that the Mahayuti coalition's decision on who would become the next CM would be delayed emerged as the Governor on Tuesday morning asked Eknath Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister after he tendered his resignation.





Despite the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine's landslide victory in the assembly elections, there is no consensus among the allies on who would occupy the top post.





"The central leadership is in no hurry to name a candidate for the chief minister's post. We have secured a decisive mandate, and the priority now is to work out a comprehensive plan for government formation. That includes finalising ministerial portfolios and distribution of key posts such as district guardian ministers," a state BJP leader told PTI while requesting anonymity.





The careful approach stems from the desire to avoid friction among the coalition partners, he said. Elaborating, another BJP insider cited the case of Mahendra Thorave, an MLA from Raigad district who had opposed the appointment of NCP's Aditi Tatkare as district guardian minister earlier this year, owing to the long-standing local rivalry.





"We want to address such issues now, ensuring that everyone is on the same page before moving forward," he said.





The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41 in the November 20 elections. The results were announced on November 23.-- PTI

