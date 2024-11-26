RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Birsa Munda's descendant injured in road accident

November 26, 2024  17:47
Representational image
Representational image
Jharkhand's Acting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asked the Khunti administration to ensure better treatment for one of the descendants of the tribal icon Birsa Munda, who was injured in a road accident. 

The descendant, identified as Mangal Munda, got head injuries after falling from the roof of a passenger vehicle near Pidihatu More in the Saiko police station area in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday evening, the police said. 

Two persons fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle when it was negotiating a sharp bend at Pidihatu More. Munda was admitted to Khunti's Sadar hospital, while the other person received a minor injury, Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said. 

Mangal was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Tuesday for better treatment, an official said. 

Khunti Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Mishra informed the acting CM that a team of doctors headed by Khunti civil surgeon has been formed and the medics have been sent to RIMS Ranchi so that the victim can be given better treatment. If required, an air ambulance can also be arranged on the advice of doctors, he said. 

At present, Munda remains stable, according to an official statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Constitution Day: Rahul insulted Prez, says BJP
LIVE! Constitution Day: Rahul insulted Prez, says BJP

Bangladeshi Hindu leader held for sedition denied bail
Bangladeshi Hindu leader held for sedition denied bail

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested on alleged 'sedition' charges, and sent him to prison, amid protests by community members in the capital Dhaka and the port...

MNS candidate received just 2 votes? BMC reacts
MNS candidate received just 2 votes? BMC reacts

In a viral video, Yerunkar alleged a mismatch in the polling data and EVM numbers. He received only two votes at the polling centre where four members of his family voted, he said, questioning the count.

'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire
'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire

The ruling party MLA from Vijayanagara suggested that the election guarantees have made it difficult to provide houses to the poor in the state.

BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...
BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...

The priority now is to work out a comprehensive plan for government formation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances