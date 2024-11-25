You hold pressers & lie: AAP MP to Kejriwal, Atishi





These strong remarks came after she took a visit to Burari assembly constituency of Delhi. Maliwal posted on X that the roads are bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water and there are heaps of garbage everywhere in Burari. She stated that the condition of Delhi's Burari is "worse than hell."





"The condition of Delhi's Burari is worse than hell! The people of Burari area had called to see the condition of their area. Lakhs of people from Purvanchal live here. Just look at the condition here once. The roads are in bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water, there are heaps of garbage everywhere. People's lives have become extremely difficult. @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP, on which day will you come here? You hold a press conference and lie that you have cleaned the whole of Delhi. When will this situation improve?" she posted on X. https://x.com/SwatiJaiHind/status/1860878670371623287 Notably, the assembly elections in Delhi are approaching and is expected to be held in early 2025.





Earlier on Sunday, Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party has not fulfilled the promises it made. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Vijender Gupta noted that AAP legislators have failed to deliver their duties.





"... AAP has failed at governing Delhi and has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people. The mismanagement in Delhi and the irregularities in governance prove that AAP legislators have failed in their duties; that's why Arvind Kejriwal ji is changing them, Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already released its first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Delhi. -- ANI

