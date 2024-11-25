What's the formula for Maha CM? Ajit Pawar says...





Speaking to reporters in Karad, NCP leader Pawar also said the Mahayuti got such a huge mandate and the MVA did not even have enough numbers to stake claim for the leader of opposition's post in the state assembly. Pawar also acknowledged the contribution of the government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, in the Mahayuti's victory in the just-concluded state assembly polls.





The deputy CM paid tributes to Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan at his memorial 'Pritisangam' in Karad on his death anniversary. In the state poll results declared on Saturday, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP, bagged an impressive 230 of the 288 assembly seats.





BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time, as his party bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested.





Notably, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said his party legislators feel Shinde should continue as CM. Asked if any "formula" for the CM's post was being decided, Pawar said, "There is no formula being discussed. We three (allies) will sit together and discuss on CM's post."





"Yesterday, NCP selected me as the party's leader in the assembly. Eknath Shinde was also elected as Shiv Sena's leader in the assembly and BJP will also do the same. We will sit together and discuss and will provide a stable government," he said. Pawar also said they will decide what formula to work out on the cabinet formation among the three parties. -- PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said no "formula" was being discussed for the chief minister's post and a decision on it will be taken together by the Mahayuti partners.