TN coast to get intense rain for 5 days

November 25, 2024  22:04
Representational image.
Tamil Nadu's coastal and delta districts are likely to experience intense rainfall activity for the next five days from November 26 due to a deep depression, which is moving towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Monday. 

Under its influence heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts. 

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area, the RMC said in its bulletin. 

Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villuppuram, Puducherry, Sivaganga, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive very heavy rain, it said. 

"The depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal (BOB) and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved west-northwestward and lay centred today over southwest BOB and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean near Trincomalee, Nagapattinam and Puducherry," it said. 

This system, which was moving nearly northwestwards will intensify into a deep depression and is likely to move towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, the bulletin said.
