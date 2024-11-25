TMC leader arrested by CBI in Bengal school jobs scam





The TMC leader from Behala, Santu Ganguly, was held after marathon questioning by officers of the central probe agency at its office in Kolkata in connection with irregularities in recruitment in state-run primary schools, he said.





"We have evidence of his involvement in the scam. There is proof of his involvement in monetary dealings," the officer said.





The CBI, during earlier searches at Ganguly's Behala residence, had seized several bank-related documents pertaining to the case, he said.





"Ganguly has been close to Partha Chatterjee (former state industry minister). He was summoned today and remained non-cooperative throughout the questioning. We needed to take him in custody as part of the investigation," the officer added.





The Enforcement Directorate, too, had earlier quizzed him and conducted search operations at his residence in connection with the scam. -- PTI

