Tips Music ties up with Chinese firm TikTok

November 25, 2024  19:34
TIPS Music, one of India's leading music labels, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with TikTok to promote its music library on the short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese internet firm ByteDance. 

With this agreement, a catalogue of over 31,000 songs of TIPS Music (earlier known as Tips Industries) could be accessed through TikTok's platform. 

"This partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music's rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform," a statement said. 

The agreement aims to meet the "increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences", it said, adding that this collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music's library. 

TIPS Music managing director Kumar Taurani said: "We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music." 

TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improves the discovery of our music, he said. Shares of Tips Music Ltd on Monday settled 2.91 percent higher at Rs 873.70 apiece on the BSE. -- PTI
