Those rejected 90 times disrupt Parliament: PM

November 25, 2024  11:12
image
PM Narendra Modi speaks ahead of the winter session of Parliament which begins today, "The voters of India are dedicated to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, their faith in the parliamentary working system, all of us sitting in the Parliament will have to live up to the sentiments of the people and this is the need of the hour. The only way to make up for it is that we should highlight various aspects of every subject in a very healthy manner in the House, the coming generations will also get inspiration from it. I hope that this session will be very fruitful...I once again invite all the respected MPs to take this session forward with zeal and enthusiasm.

"Parliament's Winter Session special for many reasons, including for beginning of 75th year of Constitution's adoption. State poll results have added to strength of popular mandate seen in Lok Sabha elections. Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussion in Parliament, do not understand people's aspirations."
