RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

T'gana govt won't accept Adani's Rs 100cr donation

November 25, 2024  16:35
image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government will not accept the Rs 100 crore donation announced by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for the Young India Skill University being set up in the state. 

 The decision was taken since Adani's announcement gave rise to "unnecessary discussions" that it may appear favouring the state government or the CM, if the donation was accepted, he said while addressing a press conference. He said so far the Telangana government has not accepted a single rupee into its account from any organisation, including Adani Group.

 "I and my Cabinet colleagues do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own. That is why, on behalf of the state government, our official Jayesh Ranjan wrote a letter (to Adanis)". "Due to the (present) situation and controversies, the Telangana government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crore donation you (Adani) generously offered," Reddy said. 

 He said the letter clearly requested the Adani Foundation not to transfer Rs 100 crore to the university. The state government's attempts to obtain Income Tax exemptions for the donations made to the varsity fructified recently, the CM said. Reddy said that the amount proposed by Adani was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility activities. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL auction Bhuvneshwar sold to RCB for 10.75 Cr
IPL auction Bhuvneshwar sold to RCB for 10.75 Cr

Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?
Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?

'It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

LIVE! Sensex celebrates Mahayuti win, reclaims 80k-mark
LIVE! Sensex celebrates Mahayuti win, reclaims 80k-mark

Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM

The race for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post has intensified following the Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the state assembly polls. The Shiv Sena has backed Eknath Shinde for the top job, citing the Bihar model, while the...

'Jal Jungle Zameen Trumped Roti Beti...'
'Jal Jungle Zameen Trumped Roti Beti...'

'Jairam Mahto's new party dented the NDA because he pulled a lot of the OBC vote.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances