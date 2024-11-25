Shiv Sena-UBT elect Aaditya Thackeray as legislature party leader





Party leader Bhaskar Jadhav has been elected as the party leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip.





The meeting of the newly-elected MLAs was presided over by former Chief Minister and pray chief, Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree'.





Sharing details of the meeting Shiv Sena-UBT leader Arvind Sawant said that Aaditya has been elected as the chief of both the houses (legislative assembly and legislative council).





"Today, the elected members of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra assembly gathered. A meeting was conducted, under the chairmanship of Uddhav Thackery, the chief of the party. Bhaskar Jadhav has been elected as the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly, as well as Sunil Prabhu, has been elected as the chief whip of the party. Aaditya Thackeray has been elected as chief of both the houses," he told reporters.





Meanwhile, after getting elected Shiv Sena-UBT leader in the legislative assembly, Bhaskar Jadhav said he wanted Aaditya Thackeray to take the post, but Uddhav wanted him to take this position.





"I wanted that Aaditya Thackeray should be on this post but Uddhav Thackeray asked me to take this post as I have many years of experience and I can guide the party leaders...Looking at what has happened in the election, I can say 'Daal mein kuch kala hai'," he said. -- ANI

