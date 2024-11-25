RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit to meet Nadda, Shah tonight

November 25, 2024  21:21
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar/ANI Photo
Amid a tussle for the post of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar are likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tonight. 

The trio will be attending a private event in the national capital and later meet the BJP's top leadership to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra, sources said. 

Amid hectic parleys, two-time chief minister and current deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time, however, Shiv Sena leaders are stressing that Eknath Shinde should continue as the CM. 

NCP leaders are also voicing their support for the party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. 

Earlier BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Mahayuti's victory will continue to "inspire our Maharashtra" to realise the dream of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- ANI
