Sensex celebrates Mahayuti win, reclaims 80k-mark

November 25, 2024  16:07
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent on Monday, helped by a rally in blue-chip stocks and the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.

 Extending its previous day's sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85. During the day, it soared 1,355.97 points or 1.71 per cent to 80,473.08. The NSE Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90. 

 From the 30-share Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers. On the other hand, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were the laggards. 

 Online food delivery giant Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23. This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. -- PTI
IPL auction Bhuvneshwar sold to RCB for 10.75 Cr
Jasprit Bumrah's Ball of the Century?
'It's as if he's the genie of Indian cricket, fulfilling every wish with perfect precision.'

LIVE! Sensex celebrates Mahayuti win, reclaims 80k-mark
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
The race for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post has intensified following the Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the state assembly polls. The Shiv Sena has backed Eknath Shinde for the top job, citing the Bihar model, while the...

'Jal Jungle Zameen Trumped Roti Beti...'
'Jairam Mahto's new party dented the NDA because he pulled a lot of the OBC vote.'

