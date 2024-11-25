RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SC defers bail plea of Surendra Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case

November 25, 2024  18:33
image
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to December 4 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. 

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar deferred the matter after the counsel appearing for the Maharashtra government sought time to file a reply in the matter. 

The top court on October 10, 2023, issued notice to the state government and sought its response on the petition within four weeks. 

On January 31, 2023 the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court refused to grant bail to Gadling and said the accusations against him were prima facie true. 

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. 

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. 

He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused, including those absconding in the case. 

He was booked under the various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC and the prosecution claims Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels. 

He reportedly asked Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated several locals to join the movement. 

Gadling also faces the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case pertaining to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which the police claims to have triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL auction: No takers for Umesh Yadav, Umran Malik
IPL auction: No takers for Umesh Yadav, Umran Malik

India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia
India's Biggest Test Victory In Australia

Bishan Bedi-led India held the previous record when they thrashed Australia by 222 runs in the Melbourne Test in December 1977.

LIVE! Gukesh loses to Ding Liren in WC opener
LIVE! Gukesh loses to Ding Liren in WC opener

Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM
Sena cites Bihar model as BJP pushes Fadnavis for CM

The race for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post has intensified following the Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the state assembly polls. The Shiv Sena has backed Eknath Shinde for the top job, citing the Bihar model, while the...

'Jal Jungle Zameen Trumped Roti Beti...'
'Jal Jungle Zameen Trumped Roti Beti...'

'Jairam Mahto's new party dented the NDA because he pulled a lot of the OBC vote.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances