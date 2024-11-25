RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RS adjourned for the day after ruckus over Adani

November 25, 2024  11:58
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes initially and then for the day, as Congress, other opposition parties sought to raise the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani in US case.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after paying tributes to departed members of the House, including two MPs who won the parliamentary elections this year. As soon as the House met on the first day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla mentioned the deaths of Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, who was elected to the House from Nanded constituency in Maharashtra and Nurul Islam, who was elected from the Basirhat seat in West Bengal. Birla also mentioned the deaths of three former members -- M. M. Lawrence (Kerala), M Parvathi (Andhra Pradesh) and Harischandra Devram Chavan (Maharashtra) -- and paid respects to them. 

 After the House remained silent for some time as a mark of respect to the departed leaders, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.
1st Test Updates: Australia struggle past 200
PIX: India on course for big win in Perth Test!
Images from Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth on Monday.

LIVE! RS adjourned for the day after ruckus over Adani
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party head Ajit Pawar on Monday said discussions were underway among the Mahayuti partners to finalise a formula for the new government formation in the state.

Outsiders barred after 4 killed in Sambhal violence
The toll in the clashes between police and protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, rose to four following the death of one more injured person, officials said on Monday.

