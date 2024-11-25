RS adjourned for the day after ruckus over Adani





The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after paying tributes to departed members of the House, including two MPs who won the parliamentary elections this year. As soon as the House met on the first day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla mentioned the deaths of Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, who was elected to the House from Nanded constituency in Maharashtra and Nurul Islam, who was elected from the Basirhat seat in West Bengal. Birla also mentioned the deaths of three former members -- M. M. Lawrence (Kerala), M Parvathi (Andhra Pradesh) and Harischandra Devram Chavan (Maharashtra) -- and paid respects to them.





After the House remained silent for some time as a mark of respect to the departed leaders, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes initially and then for the day, as Congress, other opposition parties sought to raise the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani in US case.