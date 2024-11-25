RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul, Tejashwi, may attend Soren's oath-taking

November 25, 2024  14:43
Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, may attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Hemant Soren government in Ranchi on November 28, a senior leader of the grand old party said on Monday. 

 In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats. 

 Soren retained Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. "All top leaders of the INDIA bloc are being invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Morabadi Ground here on November 28. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are likely to attend the event," the Congress leader told PTI. 

 As far as ministerial berths are concerned, in all likelihood, there may be four ministers from the grand old party as per the initial plans of one ministerial berth for every four seats won. JMM contested 43 seats and won 34, the highest-ever tally of the party in its history. 

The Congress got 16 seats, RJD four and the CPI (ML) secured two seats in the INDIA bloc. As per the arrangement, RJD may get one ministerial berth. -- PTI
