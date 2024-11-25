RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Parliament adjourned over ruckus on Adani, Sambhal

November 25, 2024  12:51
image
The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday amid uproar by opposition members on various issues. As soon as the House reconvened at noon, opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court. 

 BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House. The chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India crush Australia by 295 runs
1st Test Updates: India crush Australia by 295 runs

Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol
Raj Thackeray's MNS may lose recognition, symbol

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is at risk of losing its status as a recognised political party and its railway engine poll symbol after its dismal performance in the recently concluded state assembly election, where it failed to...

LIVE! 'Secular', 'socialist' to remain in Constitution: SC
LIVE! 'Secular', 'socialist' to remain in Constitution: SC

How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback

A new kind of history has been created in Maharashtra. Accept it. We need to give credit where it's due. Modi led this change... from the setback of June 4 to November 23, notes Sheela Bhatt.

The IAF Pilot Who Saved A Jaguar
The IAF Pilot Who Saved A Jaguar

The sky outside was a perfect blue with fair winds on that hot day in July, but inside the Jaguar an emergency was unraveling with every passing second. Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane had two options: Eject and see his beloved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances