Parliament adjourned over ruckus on Adani, Sambhal





BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House. The chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday amid uproar by opposition members on various issues. As soon as the House reconvened at noon, opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court.