Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

The Manipur government extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in nine districts till November 27, according to an order issued by the Home Department. After violence escalated in the northeastern state on November 16, the administration suspended the services for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.