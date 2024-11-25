Man knifes bride on day of wedding in UP's Muzaffarnagar





Deepak Singhal, the attacker, was nabbed by Mansoorpur police.





The victim, Shivani, was rushed to a hospital and got married to the groom, Uttam, after getting treatment, circle officer Ram Ashish Yadav said.





Yadav said Singhal was being questioned for the reason behind the attack. -- PTI

A woman on Monday, the day of her wedding, was attacked with a knife, receiving cuts on her face and neck at a hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the police said.