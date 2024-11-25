Mamata elevates veterans in TMC, entrusts Abhishek with key national role





In a significant move, the party also elevated five veteran leaders including assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, state minister Manas Bhunia and party MP Kalyan Banerjee, to the party's all-powerful working committee.





Notably, party MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek, considered the party's de facto number two and who has been a key figure in the party's growth, will also raise issues of national importance in the country's capital.





His appointment highlights the party's focus on enhancing its national presence and making him the face of the party at the national level.





Speaking to the media after the national executive committee meeting, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that to ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party has constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels.





The Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee includes Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, and Nadimul Haque.





The State Assembly Disciplinary Committee comprises Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nirmal Ghosh, Aroop Biswas, Debashish Kumar, and Firhad Hakim. -- PTI

