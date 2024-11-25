Maha polls: Top 3 richest candidates register victories, all from BJP





Shah, Thakur and Lodha won from Ghatkopar East, Panvel and Malabar Hill constituencies, respectively.





As per their affidavits, Shah is worth Rs 3383 crore, Thakur Rs 475 crore and Lodha Rs 447 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.





The average assets of candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls stood at Rs 9.11 crore, up from Rs 4.21 crore in the 2019 edition, the ADR report said.





Of the 2201 candidates whose election affidavits were analysed, 829, or 38 per cent, were crorepatis (having assets worth more than Rs 10 million).





In 2019, the affidavits of 3112 candidates were analysed, and 1007, or 32 percent, were crorepatis, it said.





It said 144 of 149 BJP candidates (97 percent) declared assets of more than Rs 1 crore, while the figure was 94 out of 101 for the Congress (93 percent), 94 out of 95 for Shiv Sena-UBT (99 percent), 80 out of 84 for NCP-SP (95 percent), 79 out of 81 for Shiv Sena (98 percent) and 58 of 59 candidates of NCP (98 percent).





At the other end of the list were independent candidates Ajay Bhojraj Mandape and Vijay Shrivas (from Badnear seat) and Altaf Syed (Parli) who declared assets of less than Rs 2000, the report added. Of the 2210 candidates whose affidavits were analysed, 629 (29 percent) have declared criminal cases, including 412 (19 percent) facing serious offences.





"A total of 50 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Of these, two have cases related to rape. Six have cases of murder and 39 have cases of attempt to murder," the report informed. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party's Parag Shah, Prashant Thakur and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, all of whom won, were the richest candidates in the recently-concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, a poll rights body said.