Let truth come out: Kharge on JPC on Adani





Under Rule 267, the listed business for the day can be suspended to debate an urgent matter with the Chair's approval. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday disallowed 13 notices served under rule 267, including seven that sought a discussion on the US indictment on the alleged payment of USD 265 million in bribes. Similar notices were rejected in Lok Sabha also.





The Adani Group has denied the allegations against it. Kharge also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spoiling the country's image by "helping" some key businessmen get contracts abroad, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.





"Rule 267 is made only to raise such important issues. Else, that rule should not have been there. We want that we should be allowed to raise this issue under this rule.





"We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to be set up, in which there will be more people from his party (BJP) and all get an opportunity to be represented. Form a JPC, let the truth come out," he said in a video message shared on X. -- PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed dismay over the Chair in both Houses of Parliament disallowing the opposition to raise under Rule 267 the issue of corruption allegations against the Adani Group and said the government should "let the truth come out" as the matter is affecting the country's image.