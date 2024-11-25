RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


J-K bans WhatsApp, Gmail for sending official docus

November 25, 2024  23:41
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday issued detailed guidelines for the secure handling of sensitive and classified official communications, urging officials to strictly use government email services and its secure instant messaging platforms for transmitting confidential and restricted information. 

The circular, issued by commissioner secretary, general administration department, Sanjeev Verma, highlights the increasing use of third-party platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail for sharing sensitive information, which poses significant risks. 

"It has come to the attention of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers and officials to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret and confidential information," Verma said. 

This practice poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated. Using third-party tools can lead to unauthorized access, data breaches and leaks of confidential information, he added. 

Verma emphasised that platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail lack the stringent security protocols required for official communications. 

The use of such tools could jeopardize the integrity of governmental operations and lead to severe security breaches, he said. 

The officials are directed to use NIC email or government messaging platforms like Samvad and Sandesh for confidential and restricted communications. -- PTI
