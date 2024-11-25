Indian stocks start new week on a flyer





The Sensex closed at 80,109.85 points, up by 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 24,221.90 points, gaining 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent. All sectoral indices traded in positive territory, with Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas emerging as the top performers. -- ANI

ndian stock indices closed with significant gains on Monday, maintaining the early momentum. This marked a strong start to the new week and helped recover some of the recent losses.