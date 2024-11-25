RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Heading to Andhra Pradesh? Read this

November 25, 2024  17:09
The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast four days of heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29, owing to the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal sea. 

 The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Friday, which will also extend to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on November 29. 

 "Yesterday's (Sunday) well marked low pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian ocean moved west to north-westwards and intensified into a depression," said the Met Department in a release. -- PTI
