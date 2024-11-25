Heading to Andhra Pradesh? Read this





The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Friday, which will also extend to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on November 29.





"Yesterday's (Sunday) well marked low pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian ocean moved west to north-westwards and intensified into a depression," said the Met Department in a release. -- PTI

