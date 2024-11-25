Discuss Adani, don't adjourn Parliament: Oppn





On Monday, leaders from several Opposition parties gave adjournment notices for discussion on the issue of the indictment of Adani group founder chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on bribery charges. The Chair in both Houses of Parliament refused permission for the debate and adjourned proceedings for the day.





"Yesterday, at the all-party meeting, the whole of the opposition proposed to take up a discussion on the bribe allegations against the Adani group. The charge is on Adani, but the BJP is feeling the pain," Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said.





"Most parties had given notices to discuss the issue, the leader of the opposition objected that such an important issue was not being taken up. As a result, the House was adjourned till Wednesday," the Congress MP said. "I do not understand, instead of adjourning the House, they could have discussed it. It shows that the government does not want to allow any public debate on the Adani issue. We are not raising this issue, the issue has been raised by the Department of Justice (US). It shows there is something wrong," he told PTI. Another Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress, Ranjeet Ranjan said it is the government's responsibility to ensure the functioning of the House.





"It is the government's responsibility to ensure that the House runs. A warrant has been issued on the Adani group, is it wrong to demand a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on the issue? We are not making any allegation, but is it wrong to take up a debate on the issue," Ranjan asked. "There are several important issues like pollution which cannot be discussed as the House has been adjourned for the whole day," she told PTI. -- PTI

