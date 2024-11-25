RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong students wing makes return in Delhi univ poll

November 25, 2024  18:10
NSUI leaders celebrate DUSU election victory/Image courtesy NSUI on X
NSUI leaders celebrate DUSU election victory/Image courtesy NSUI on X
The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions. 

NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes. 

Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes. 

Celebrations erupted as the results were announced, with the Congress's student wing members gathering in large numbers, raising slogans, and cheering for their leaders. 

The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a near-decade-long of domination by the ABVP. 

While NSUI swept two key posts, the ABVP managed to secure the vice president and retained the secretary position, securing a foothold inside the union. 

ABVP's vice president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh secured 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal got 15,404 votes. 

Its Mitravinda Karanwal won the secretary's post securing 16,703 votes and defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena. -- PTI
