Cong rebel defeated by Shinde joins Shiv Sena

A Congress rebel who contested as an independent candidate against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the recently held state assembly elections has joined the Shiv Sena.





Manoj Shinde, who was suspended by the Congress after he refused to withdraw his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday.





Talking to PTI, Manoj Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership, particularly the lack of attention given to the Thane and Konkan regions.





"The Congress was never serious about Thane and Konkan. This has affected the future of the party and its activists," he said.





Shinde also spoke of the marginalisation of party workers within the Congress, claiming that many activists were relegated to lower positions without recognition despite decades of service.





"I have made this decision after serious contemplation, having given my blood and sweat to the party for the past 40 years," he said.





Ahead of the election, the Congress suspended Manoj Shinde and Suresh Patil Khede for six years for anti-party activities. -- PTI

