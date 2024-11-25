RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Adani touts financial muscle, nine group firms climb

November 25, 2024  11:48
Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Monday showcased its cash reserves and profits that are enough to service debt obligations as well as meet growth plans as it reassured investors about business as usual despite a US bribery indictment against the founder. 

 The ports-to-energy conglomerate, whose chairman Adani and two other executives have been indicted in a US court for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure solar power contracts, in a presentation to investors highlighted cash balances of Rs 55,024 crore exceeding long-term debt repayments for the next 28 months.

Shares of nine of the ten Adani group firms climbed on the bourses in morning trade on Monday, with Adani Energy Solutions surging nearly 7 per cent, in-tandem with a rally in the equity market. The stock of Adani Energy Solutions jumped 6.89 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 6.42 per cent, Adani Total Gas surged 5.33 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 4.64 per cent and Adani Power rallied 4.17 per cent on the BSE. Shares of Adani Enterprises went up by 4 per cent, Adani Wilmar (3.23 per cent), ACC (3 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (2.71 per cent) on the BSE. However, NDTV shares went lower by 2 per cent. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,330.17 points to 80,447.28 in morning trade and the NSE Nifty surged 438 points to 24,345.25 -- PTI
1st Test Updates: Reddy strikes; Marsh out for 47
PIX: India on course for big win in Perth Test!
LIVE! RS adjourned briefly after ruckus over Adani
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
Outsiders barred after 4 killed in Sambhal violence
