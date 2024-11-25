Adani touts financial muscle, nine group firms climb





The ports-to-energy conglomerate, whose chairman Adani and two other executives have been indicted in a US court for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure solar power contracts, in a presentation to investors highlighted cash balances of Rs 55,024 crore exceeding long-term debt repayments for the next 28 months.





Shares of nine of the ten Adani group firms climbed on the bourses in morning trade on Monday, with Adani Energy Solutions surging nearly 7 per cent, in-tandem with a rally in the equity market. The stock of Adani Energy Solutions jumped 6.89 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 6.42 per cent, Adani Total Gas surged 5.33 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 4.64 per cent and Adani Power rallied 4.17 per cent on the BSE. Shares of Adani Enterprises went up by 4 per cent, Adani Wilmar (3.23 per cent), ACC (3 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (2.71 per cent) on the BSE. However, NDTV shares went lower by 2 per cent. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,330.17 points to 80,447.28 in morning trade and the NSE Nifty surged 438 points to 24,345.25 -- PTI

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Monday showcased its cash reserves and profits that are enough to service debt obligations as well as meet growth plans as it reassured investors about business as usual despite a US bribery indictment against the founder.