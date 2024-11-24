'Stable, solid': Ex-CJI Chandrachud is a fan of this cricketer

Former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud Sunday revealed that his favourite game was cricket while Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were his favourite cricketers among the current players.

Speaking at NDTV India's Samvidhan@75 Conclave, he said even though his schedule does not permit him, he tries his best to follow Indian cricket as much as he can.





"My favourite game is cricket. But I do not get the time to play. Also, I have become a bit old to play cricket. I don't get to see the live broadcast, but I watch the five to seven-minute highlights every night to see how Virat Kohli has played, how Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled, or if Jasprit Bumrah has bowled well or not.





"In the present lot, I have two favourites -- Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Among previous cricketers, I am a fan of Rahul Dravid -- always stable, always solid," the former CJI said.





Chandrachud retired on November 10 after a stint of two years as CJI. He was succeeded by Sanjiv Khanna.





During his tenure in the top court, Chandrachud delivered over 500 judgments and heard 38 Constitution bench matters, including verdicts on Ayodhya land dispute, Article 370 and the decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relationships. -- PTI