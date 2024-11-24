RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde's Sena defeats Uddhav's Sena in 36 seats

November 24, 2024  08:34
The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has trounced rival Shiv Sena-UBT of Uddhav Thackeray in 36 assembly seats in Maharashtra, putting to rest the debate over which is the real party founded by late Bal Thackeray.
        
Shinde's Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won 57 of the 81 seats it contested in the state polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday. 
The Sena-UBT, a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), managed to bag only 20 despite fielding 95 candidates. In 14 seats, it defeated Shiv Sena candidates.

In one of his biggest political gambles, Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022 and aligned with the BJP along with his backers to become the chief minister. The move split the Sena, led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government and sparked almost daily bickerings between the two factions.

Subsequently, Shinde got the party name and its 'bow-and-arrow' symbol from the Election Commission.

Shinde had retained most of the sitting MLAs, who chose to be with him when he led the rebellion two years ago. They delivered for him on Saturday when votes for the state polls were counted. -- PTI
1st Test Updates: Starc dismisses Rahul for 77

LIVE! Shinde's Sena defeats Uddhav's Sena in 36 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday pulled off a stunning performance in Maharashtra winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory while the Indian National Developmental...

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance throwing all its weight to snatch Jharkhand from the hands of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-headed coalition, the saffron camp suffered a debacle leaving the party's rank and...

'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

